Arlington Chief of Police Will Johnson tweeted, "This is the aftermath of an @ArlingtonPD Motorcycle after an SUV veered onto shoulder & struck the bike." The officer is expected to be OK. (July 10, 2019)

An Arlington police officer is OK after his motorcycle was struck late Wednesday morning by an intoxicated driver, police say.

Arlington Chief of Police Will Johnson said in a series of tweets Wednesday that the officer was conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 30 near Fielder Road when the driver of an SUV veered off the highway and crashed into his parked motorcycle.

The officer was standing near the motorcycle at the time and, while not seriously injured, was evaluated at a hospital. The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized. None of the injuries are life threatening, Johnson said.

The driver, Johnson tweeted, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The driver's name has not yet been released.

Johnson warned drivers to expect delays in the area while they conduct their investigation.

A Grand Prairie police officer, AJ Castaneda, was killed last month while running traffic enforcement on Texas 161. Castaneda was standing outside of his vehicle when he was hit by an apparent out of control driver and thrown off a highway overpass.