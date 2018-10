Two Dallas police officers were unharmed after a suspected drunken driver crashed into their parked patrol car Monday night, police said.

Dallas police confirmed the two officers were blocking traffic on Skillman Street near Lake Highlands High School when at about 11 p.m. their vehicle was struck.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

No injuries were reported.

