FWISD School Board Member Resigns After 35 Years

Theophlous Aron Sims Sr., announced his resignation on July 16, 2019, from the Fort Worth Independent School Board after holding his position for more than 35 years.

Sims was elected to the board in 1983 and was the board representative of District Four ever since. He also served as school board president, vice president and secretary during his tenure.

Elected at the age of 43, Sims hoped to develop vocational education programs and community involvement. He founded the FWISD Scholar Athlete Award program.

T. A. Sims Elementary was named in his honor in 1989.

Sims lived in Fort Worth for 23 years prior to running for office. He is a graduate of Texas Southern University and a pharmacist by profession.

"I will continue to encourage and support the progression of FWISD," Sims wrote in a letter to the school board. "I wish everyone the very best and pray God's choice blessings upon each of you as you continue to strive for excellence in the educational journey."

Sims' term was set to end in 2021. No announcement of his replacement has been made at this time.