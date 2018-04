After an initial invitation was rescinded, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Southern Methodist University in Dallas on March 17, 1966. (Published 14 minutes ago)

After an initial invitation was rescinded, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Southern Methodist University in Dallas on March 17, 1966.



He delivered a speech in front of a packed McFarlin Auditorium.



An estimated 2,800 people listened to the civil rights leader, including Charles Cox, who said the speech confirmed his desire to serve others.

