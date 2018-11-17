The dream of thousands of children across the country came true on Saturday for “National Adoption Day”.

The event is a nationwide effort where children in foster care are adopted into their forever families.

Since it started in 2000, National Adoption Day has helped move nearly 70,000 children from foster care into an adoptive family.

On Saturday, around 40 kids were adopted in Dallas County at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center for this year’s event.

“The entire courthouse is dedicated to adoptions… there are superheroes in the hallway, and bears on the judges’ bench,” said Kathleen LaValle, President and CEO of Dallas CASA.

Jeff May and his family from Frisco came to the event to adopt 4-year-old Shaun.

“We kind of had a calling to adopt a kid with special needs,” said May.

Shaun was officially adopted into the May family before a judge and crowd of people on Saturday.

“Today is really exciting… really emotional for me,” said May.

Shaun’s new forever family includes two brothers, one who was also adopted.

“I think we are called to help those out in need of help, and obviously there are a lot of kids out there that need a home to go to,” said May.

After the adoptions, a photographer was on site to take the first family photos.