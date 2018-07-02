Workers Left Scrambling After Cleburne Business Closes

Dozens of North Texans suddenly lost their jobs when a longtime Cleburne business shut its doors with no warning and the company hasn't given the workers their last paychecks. (Published 4 minutes ago)

NBC 5 spoke with people now left scrambling to pay their bills, just as neighbors are pitching in to help. Another Cleburne clothing business is offering free outfits for the laid-off workers' next job interview. It's a sign of community support but it won't be enough for folks who can't pay the rent or keep the lights on.

"I've got beads of sweat rolling down my back as we speak," said Josh Snow.

The power company cut the cord Monday morning and the landlord sent an eviction notice. The family couldn't pay after Josh Snow lost his job.

"Never seen it coming,” Snow said. “It's like a big wave, you look up there's a big wave hitting you at once and there ain’t no way to get away from it."

He's one of roughly 70 workers let go when the longtime business Lonestar Ranch and Outdoors suddenly closed down Thursday with no warning and no final paychecks for the last three weeks of work.

"We're out there working for free?” Snow said. “I don't know anybody that works for free."

Not while the bills are stacking up and the family is breaking down.

"Her first reaction was, do we even have a place to live anymore?" said Snow’s wife Tina Snow, gesturing to their 9-year-old daughter. "We're gonna do everything we can to make you not homeless but the money's not there right now to pay rent and you've got people knocking on your door wanting money."

But Cleburne is a place where neighbors stick together. Apos Boot Outlet is offering signs of hope with a free outfit for anyone let go from Lonestar.

"It builds up your confidence, especially after you've been through a tough situation like this. Sometimes people think nobody loves me, nobody cares for me," said Apos’ Owner Fernando Rodriguez.

Donald Barron had nine years with Lonestar. On Monday he swallowed his pride to take some help.

“Coming in here, it’s awkward, it is,” Barron said. “When you’re used to working for everything you’ve got, you come in and it’s like, yeah I heard about this. You kinda feel like you’re a bum.”

But he'll step into his next job interview with fresh clothes and a reminder, someone does care.

"You have to keep your head up,” Barron said. “You can't let it drag you down."

Lonestar Ranch and Outdoors runs a feed, tack and farm equipment store and has an energy department working in the oil and gas field.

The owners did not want to comment Monday but they told employees the bank suddenly called in their loan.

NBC 5 spoke to a Cleburne employment attorney who's helping workers find out exactly when the owners knew they were going under.