As part of the installation of new transmission lines, Oncor says they have to remove dozens of trees in Dallas, some of which are more than 30-years old. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Dozens of Trees to be Cut Down, As Oncor Replaces Lines

As part of the installation of new transmission lines, Oncor says they have to remove dozens of trees in Dallas, some of which are more than 30-years old.

“I’m so sad that these trees may be destroyed,” Bonnie Brown, a resident in Dallas’ Melshire Estates said.

Brown and others said they are heartbroken the trees will be removed. Most of the trees were planted more than 30-years ago to offer a buffer between the neighborhood and the tollway. But Oncor said they never should have been planted and now present a safety hazard.

“If they come into contact with our lines you could have outages you could have fires that could start,” Grant Cruise, an Oncor spokesman said.

Japan Takes Lead In Auto Reliability

Tesla and other domestic brands landed in the bottom half of Consumer Reports' latest reliability rankings, which covers 29 automakers. The most reliable new cars come from Asian brands led by Lexus, Toyota and Mazda. (Published Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018)

The company said new lines are being put in from Dallas to Plano along the North Dallas Tollway as part of a $17 million transmission line replacement project.

“The new transmission lines we are putting in have a tendency to kind of droop,” Cruise said. “It really is a safety move, to make sure that area is clear.”

Melshire Estates HOA President Linda Vallala said the removal of the trees will likely increase road noise and reduce property values.

“Oncor can work around some of the trees and what’s so frustrating is they are not willing to work with us and do that,” Vallala said.

Removal of some trees that border the neighborhood has already begun. Oncor said they plan to work with residents to find a replacement for the trees.

“We definitely understand this is a painful experience for folks and we are going to keep working with them to decide what goes in that area,” Cruise said.

Suspicious Packages Addressed to Clinton, Obama, CNN