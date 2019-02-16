Dozens of Starving Cattle Seized in Johnson County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dozens of Starving Cattle Seized in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 38 head of cattle Friday

Published 18 minutes ago

    Johnson County Sheriff's Office
    Sheriff's deputies seized dozens of head of cattle Friday after they were made aware of a potential animal cruelty case in Grandview, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says.

    When deputies arrived at the location they were alerted to -- near Farm to Market Road 916 and County Road 204 -- and saw the cattle, they determined law enforcement action was necessary.

    The sheriff's office said it obtained a search warrant and seized about 38 cattle and is giving them medical care.

    The cattle are being fed and housed at a new location, the sheriff's office said.

    The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

