Dozens of Starving Cattle Seized in Johnson County

Sheriff's deputies seized dozens of head of cattle Friday after they were made aware of a potential animal cruelty case in Grandview, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriff's deputies seized dozens of head of cattle Friday after they were made aware of a potential animal cruelty case in Grandview, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says.

When deputies arrived at the location they were alerted to -- near Farm to Market Road 916 and County Road 204 -- and saw the cattle, they determined law enforcement action was necessary.

The sheriff's office said it obtained a search warrant and seized about 38 cattle and is giving them medical care.

The cattle are being fed and housed at a new location, the sheriff's office said.

Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman released the names of the 5 victims who were gunned down Friday by their coworker at the Henry Pratt company. (Published Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019)

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.