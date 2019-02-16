Dozens of Starving Cattle Seized in Johnson County

Sheriff's deputies seized dozens of head of cattle Friday after they were made aware of a potential animal cruelty case in Grandview, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says.
When deputies arrived at the location they were alerted to -- near Farm to Market Road 916 and County Road 204 -- and saw the cattle, they determined law enforcement action was necessary.
The sheriff's office said it obtained a search warrant and seized about 38 cattle and is giving them medical care.
The cattle are being fed and housed at a new location, the sheriff's office said.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.