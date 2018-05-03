Dozens of Shopping Centers Coming to McKinney

A large shopping center under development at the northeast corner of US Highway 380 and Hardin Boulevard is just one example of a major push to put more retail, restaurant and entertainment options in place in McKinney.

A Hobby Lobby and a Stein Mart were the first of approximately 45 businesses that will open and comprise more than 1 million square feet of commercial space at the unnamed shopping center.

There are about 50 shopping centers that are in some stage of development in McKinney, according to the city’s office of Development Services.

Growth in McKinney has been typical of an outer ring suburb that first focused on residential development before addressing commercial and retail needs, according to Michael Quint, Executive Director of Development Services.

Police Body Cam From Las Vegas Shooting Released

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released police body-camera footage from the Oct. 1 shooting at Mandalay Bay Hotel. (Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018)

Other Collin County cities like Allen, Frisco and Plano have already established significant retail and commercial presences. Similar development in McKinney could mean that city residents would not have to go elsewhere to do their shopping.

“For the most part what we are trying to stop is that leakage, what we call leakage. We are trying to stop residents from McKinney going to places like Plano, Frisco and Allen,” Quint said.

“We are kids in candy stores, for sure. We love this stuff,” Quint said about the role his office is playing in helping to fill out the still-growing city. “We are here to build a community that has staying power.”