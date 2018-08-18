Pets in Denton Find Forever Homes at Clear the Shelters - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pets in Denton Find Forever Homes at Clear the Shelters

The animal shelter in Denton started Saturday with 81 cats and dogs

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 2 hours ago

    Bolt, a Labrador mix, was adopted at the Denton animal shelter during Clear the Shelters, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

    Dozens of people came out to the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center in Denton on Saturday for Clear the Shelters.

    One of those people was Susanna Lightfoot, an electrical engineering student at the University of North Texas.

    "I wanted to have someone keep me company while I'm studying and doing work," Lightfoot said.

    She left the shelter with Bolt, a Labrador mix.

    "I really liked his energy level… and he's really curious," she said.

    Because Clear the Shelters was going on, adoption fees were waived at more than 60 North Texas animal shelters.

    Officials at the Denton shelter said all of the animals are spayed, neutered and microchipped.

    The shelter started the morning with 81 dogs and cats. Workers and volunteers hoped all of them would be adopted by the end of the day.

    "It's saving a soul in the world… that's how I see it," Lightfoot said.

