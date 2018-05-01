Dozens With Ties to Supremacist Gangs Arrested in Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dozens With Ties to Supremacist Gangs Arrested in Texas

Over 50 gang members charged with drug trafficking

By Associated Press

    Federal authorities say dozens of people associated with white-supremacist gangs in Texas have been indicted on drug trafficking charges, including four accused in a kidnapping in which a hatchet was used to chop off a victim's finger

    Authorities said Monday that 57 people are charged. Forty-two were arrested last week, nine people were already in custody on unrelated charges and six are still being sought.

    An indictment alleges the defendants were members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and other gangs. Prosecutors allege the scheme began in 2015, as members conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Texas.

    Prosecutors say four defendants early this year kidnapped someone in an effort to obtain drug proceeds they believed were owed to them. Investigators say the victim was beaten and had a finger lopped off.

