Dozens Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Dozens of people were hospitalized Monday after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a produce processing center in Southeast Houston.
KPRC in Houston reports the carbon monoxide came from a gasoline-fueled piece of equipment used in an enclosed space inside Hardie's Fresh Foods.
A total of 29 people were treated at three hospitals, Houston firefighters said. Eleven people were listed in serious condition.
Common signs of carbon monoxide exposure include nausea, headache and dizziness, Blake White, Houston Fire Deputy Chief told KPRC. Prolonged exposure to the toxic gas can be fatal.
Hardie's declined KRPC's requests for a response.