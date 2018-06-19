Dozens Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Dozens of people were hospitalized Monday after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a produce processing center in Southeast Houston. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Dozens of people were hospitalized Monday after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a produce processing center in Southeast Houston.

KPRC in Houston reports the carbon monoxide came from a gasoline-fueled piece of equipment used in an enclosed space inside Hardie's Fresh Foods.

A total of 29 people were treated at three hospitals, Houston firefighters said. Eleven people were listed in serious condition.

Common signs of carbon monoxide exposure include nausea, headache and dizziness, Blake White, Houston Fire Deputy Chief told KPRC. Prolonged exposure to the toxic gas can be fatal.

Alligator Rescued From Python's Grip

Two men were out hunting for pythons when they spotted the 10-foot-long snake coiled around an alligator. The man who bagged the Burmese python, admitted that he was afraid of snakes, saying he went on the trip to get over his fears. The gator ran away after the men loosened it from the python's grip. (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

Hardie's declined KRPC's requests for a response.

