Dozens Donate Blood In Honor of Dallas Officers Shot On Duty

Dozens showed up for a Back the Blue blood drive in honor of two Dallas police officers shot in the line of duty, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Tuesday’s deadly police shooting in Dallas is bringing out the best in the city.

Dozens of people lined up to donate blood in honor of Officers Crystal Almeida and Rojelio Santander.

It was organized by the Assist the Officer Foundation at NorthPark Mall on Saturday.

Strangers, friends and family of the victims showed up to give blood, including the wife of Scott Painter, the Home Depot loss prevention officer who was shot in the head and shoulder.

Several Dallas police officers also donated blood and said Tuesday's shooting rips open a wound still healing from the July 7 shootings.

“You pray a little bit harder and just go on about your daily business. My philosophy is if it’s your time, it’s your time and you just try to make every day count a little more than the last,” said Officer Talaya Allen, a nine year veteran of the Dallas Police Department.

Monetary donations for the officers and their families can be made here.

Click here to donate to the Painter family.