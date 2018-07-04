Historic Downtown Frisco Rebranded 'The Rail District'

Frisco is at the forefront of all things new in north Texas, but developers are breathing new life into a historic part of town.

The area along Main Street is being rebranded. Signs now line the street that read "Rail District."

New businesses with innovative concepts are starting to pop up all over the place.

On July 4, a farmers market called Frisco Fresh Market officially opened its doors.

Traditional Fireworks Get High-Tech Makeover

Traditional fireworks are getting a high-tech makeover. Drone lightshows -- or digital fireworks -- feature hundreds of drones moving in a 3D display. (Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018)

Co-creator Preston Cheng said he has about 100 vendors on a waiting list to set up shop.

"They see us as the entryway to the future over there so we're excited to be a part of it," Cheng said about The Rail District.

Several new apartment buildings are being built around the farmers market, which is located near the railroad tracks the city formed around in the 1800s.

The first major redevelopment is expected to be multi-use facility called The Patios at the Rail. It's a three-story building with retail, office, restaurants, two rooftop patios and a rooftop park.