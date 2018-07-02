The Southwest League of Professional Baseball (SLPB) has announced that Dallas will be awarded a franchise for its inaugural season next spring and they want your help in naming the team!

Southwest League officials were in Dallas last week, where City Council voted to approve a 30-year lease agreement with Reverchon Sports and Entertainment (RSE), LLC. RSE, along with architects and Suffoclk Construction, will design and built the multi-purpose venue for the city.

RSE will own and operate the professional minor league team at Reverchon Park.

Though the Texas Rangers are close-by, Dallas is the largrest city in the country without a professional baseball team inside city limits.

In addition to professional baseball, the new multi-purpose stadium will be used by the Dallas Independent School District for high school playoff games and amateur baseball leagues, including the North Dallas Amateur Baseball and Mexican Baseball leagues.

“I applaud the Dallas Parks Department and Dallas City Council for having the vision to transform Reverchon Park into an entertainment destination.” said Mark Schuster, President of the Southwest League. “The Dallas franchise in the Southwest League will be the largest city that has not had professional baseball until now. Reverchon Park will truly be a unique minor league baseball experience. Fans will able to bike or walk down the Katy Trail to a minor league baseball game in the middle of downtown Dallas.”

The Southwest League will open its inaugural season with six (6) franchises. The league has already announced the Waco BlueCats, the Royse City Griffins and the Joplin (MO) Miners as members.

Both the BlueCats and the Griffins will open in new stadiums in their respective cities.

The Joplin Miners will play in Joe Becker Stadium, where Mickey Mantle played his first minor league game. Joe Becker Stadium went through a $4.4M stadium renovation in 2014. The remaining two teams in the league will be announced by the end of July.

The “Name the Team” contest for the Dallas franchise will begin at 10am on July 3rd. Fans interested in submitting their team moniker for the Dallas franchise can do so by going to www.dallasprobaseball.com

The Southwest League will play a 112–game schedule split evenly with home and road games.

To help name Dallas' team, click here!

