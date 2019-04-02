Downtown Dallas Tom Thumb Grand Opening This Friday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Downtown Dallas Tom Thumb Grand Opening This Friday

By Ken Kalthoff

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Downtown Dallas Tom Thumb Grand Opening This Friday
    Ken Kalthoff
    A new Downtown Dallas Tom Thumb grocery store opens April 5 near the AAC and Woodall Rogers Freeway.

    The New Downtown Dallas Tom Thumb store is in a development called ‘The Union’ between Field Street and Harry Hines Boulevard.

    The development includes office space, apartments and restaurants.

    It is the American Airlines Center north of Woodall Rogers Freeway.

    Instead of suburban style grocery store parking, this store has a large parking garage under the store.

    But many customers in the urban neighborhood are expected to walk. Downtown boosters have been working for 20 years to get a full service grocery store open.

    Downtown Dallas Tom Thumb Grand Opening This FridayDowntown Dallas Tom Thumb Grand Opening This Friday

    More than a decade ago the city paid more than $1 million in incentives for the Urban Market store which failed.

    Tom Thumb is receiving no tax incentives for this store. A Whole Foods store is also open further Uptown in Dallas on McKinney Avenue.

    They were putting finishing touches on the store Tuesday for a grand opening Friday.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices