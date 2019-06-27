Downtown Dallas Office Building to Be Imploded Saturday

First Baptist Dallas took out a demolition permit for an 11-story office building it owns at 505 N. Ervay. (Karen Robinson-Jacobs/DMN )

A office building in Downtown Dallas, owned by First Baptist Dallas, will be imploded Saturday morning.

The building is located at 505 North Ervay Street, directly across the street from First Baptist Dallas.

A safety zone, bound by Pacific Avenue, North Field Street, San Jacinto Street and North St. Paul Street will be closed off by Dallas police officers.

Street closures will be in place by 6 a.m. and should be back open by 10 a.m.

The implosion is scheduled to take place around 7:30 a.m.

Residents and drivers are ask to avoid the area during those times.

People who may live within the safety zone will hear a loud noise and a dust cloud will be heard and seen.

DART trains traveling near the safety zone will be held for 10 minutes prior to and after the implosion.