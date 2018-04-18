7th-Floor Apartment Window Shot Out in Downtown Dallas

No one was injured when a bullet went through an apartment window in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Dallas police say residents of an apartment unit in a downtown Dallas high-rise building escaped injured when a bullet came through their window.

Police responded to North Saint Paul Street and Pacific Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for a shots fired call and discovered the damaged window.

Residents were inside the seventh-floor apartment at the time, but no one was hit.

It's unclear where the shots came from.

Police are still looking for the person responsible and trying to determine what led up to the shooting.



