Donut Eating Contest Hosted in Austin on National Donut Day

When it comes to competitive-eating... Joey Chestnut appears to favor "dogs"over donuts. That was the case Friday in Austin where Chestnut competed in the second annual "World Hostess Donettes-Eating Championship."

That was the case Friday in Austin where Chestnut competed in the second annual "World Hostess Donettes-Eating Championship."

Several top-ranked eaters tried to eat as many sweet treats as they could during the six-minute challenge.

Chestnut -- who's well-known for his hot-dog eating capabilities -- was expected to win again this year... but things didn't go quite as planned.

Geoffrey Esper of Massachusetts came in first place... eating a total of 235 donuts.

He barely beat Chestnut, who managed to scarf down 200 of the powder sugar coated donuts!

Despite the loss, Chestnut was a good sport and celebrated the new champion on this "national donut day."