Donut Eating Contest Hosted in Austin on National Donut Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Donut Eating Contest Hosted in Austin on National Donut Day

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Donut Eating Contest Hosted in Austin on National Donut Day

    When it comes to competitive-eating... Joey Chestnut appears to favor "dogs"over donuts. That was the case Friday in Austin where Chestnut competed in the second annual "World Hostess Donettes-Eating Championship." (Published 5 minutes ago)

    When it comes to competitive-eating... Joey Chestnut appears to favor "dogs"over donuts.

    That was the case Friday in Austin where Chestnut competed in the second annual "World Hostess Donettes-Eating Championship."

    Several top-ranked eaters tried to eat as many sweet treats as they could during the six-minute challenge.

    Chestnut -- who's well-known for his hot-dog eating capabilities -- was expected to win again this year... but things didn't go quite as planned.

    Geoffrey Esper of Massachusetts came in first place... eating a total of 235 donuts.

    He barely beat Chestnut, who managed to scarf down 200 of the powder sugar coated donuts!

    Despite the loss, Chestnut was a good sport and celebrated the new champion on this "national donut day."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices