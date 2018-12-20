Video: Texas Grandma Fights Subway Robbers With Box Cutter

A Texas grandmother who used a box cutter to fight off a pair of robbers at her Subway restaurant may have a new title: Toughest abuela in all of Houston. (Published 18 minutes ago)

A Texas grandmother who used a box cutter to fight off a pair of robbers at her Subway restaurant may have a new title: Houston's Toughest Abuela.

Recently released video of the Sept. 22 robbery shows two men in hoodies jump over the Westheimer Road restaurant counter and confront 44-year-old Guadalupe Rojas, KPRC-TV reported. Rojas grabbed a box cutter and held her ground, refusing to turn over any cash.

Security video shows one of the men grabbing a pan and striking Rojas over the head before punching her repeatedly. The report said Rojas, who stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall, slashed one of the robbers.

According to KPRC, Houston police are searching for the men in the video.

Raw Video: TX Grandma Fights Subway Robbers

"It taught me that I had to defend my family, because that is how I feel, that Subway is my family," she said.

"I was shocked to see my mom in that way," Aurelia Mejia told KPRC. Her sister, Edith, said they were both "super proud."

The report said Rojas did not receive a raise for her actions, but she did receive more hours.