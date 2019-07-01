What do you do if you see a snake at a state park? Avoid it and definitely don’t kill it -- officials are reminding people that it’s against park rules.

Four nonvenomous snakes have been killed by visitors at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area so far this year, the park tweeted.

"There’s really no need to go out of your way to kill a snake," said Paul Crump, Texas Parks and Wildlife Herpetologist with the Nongame and Rare Species Program.

Even if a snake is venomous, park visitors can get in trouble if they kill a snake. All wildlife inside a state park is protected.

"[Venomous snakes] are as much a part of the ecosystem as a nonvenomous snake," Crump said.

People who encounter snakes should put as much distance as you can between you and the snake. Most bites and injuries happen when a person is bothering the snake, Crump said. Snakes are more afraid of you than you are of them and they won’t chase you, Crump said.

The Texas snakes that are most often confused are nonvenomous water snakes and the venomous cottonmouth snake, Crump said.

"If a snake is on a trail, just go around them or go the other way," Crump said. "Leave them alone because they’re a valuable ecological role that is underappreciated in controlling rodents, and other things."

Go here to read more about snakes from Texas Parks and Wildlife.