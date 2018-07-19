Donated Fans Cool North Texas Families

In the midst of a record heatwave, nearly a thousand donated fans are going to North Texas families, courtesy of Westlake Ace Hardware stores and the Salvation Army, Thursday, July 19, 2018.

More than 9,000 box fans were purchased with donations from customers at 100 Westlake Ace stores in 10 states, coupled with some extra cash from the company. Nearly 1,000 of the fans were delivered this week for distribution by the Salvation Army in North Texas.

“The heat overpowers everything, it’s hot,” said recipient Carl Robinson.

At the Salvation Army Service Center on Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas Thursday, he was given one of the fans along with food he receives for his family.

“I’m going to sleep right in front of it, just blowing the fan right there, so it’s circulating and cool,” Robinson said.

The Salvation Army provides food and basic household goods to families that qualify for assistance.

“Some people just come once or twice because they’ve had a crisis, and others on a fixed income, they make up the difference by coming here to get some food,” said Salvation Army worker Wendy Tag.

The Harry Hines Boulevard Service Center is also a Salvation Army cooling station where people can relax in air conditioning and get cold water.

“The ‘cool breeze’ program is what we call our fan give away,” Tag said.

Recipient Jennifer Hysell said her air conditioning went out in this heatwave, with an autistic foster child to care for in her home.

“Hopefully everybody that gets help, they are grateful as I am,” she said.

Salvation Army North Texas locations have hundreds more fans to distribute to families who need them this week.