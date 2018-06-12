Domino's Hits The Streets, Not to Deliver Pizzas, But to Fix Potholes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Domino's Hits The Streets, Not to Deliver Pizzas, But to Fix Potholes

The pizza chain took to the streets to fill potholes

By Associated Press

Published 47 minutes ago

    Milford Dept. of Public Works
    Before and after photos of potholes fixed through Domino's Pizza's "Paving for Pizza" program.

    National delivery-based pizza chain Domino's is aiming to make commutes around the country a little more bearable, by helping to repair potholes.

    The company's "Paving for Pizza" program has launched in four test cities: Athens, Georgia; Bartonville, Texas; Burbank, California and Milford, Delaware.

    Milford's public works director, Mark Whitfield, says an abnormally harsh winter left the city with more potholes than usual. Milford received a $5,000 grant, which covered the repair of 40 potholes.

    The city used their own crews, who stenciled Domino's logo and "Oh, yes we did" on the first few repairs.

    Domino's is soliciting nominations for more cities.

