Before and after photos of potholes fixed through Domino's Pizza's "Paving for Pizza" program.

National delivery-based pizza chain Domino's is aiming to make commutes around the country a little more bearable, by helping to repair potholes.

The company's "Paving for Pizza" program has launched in four test cities: Athens, Georgia; Bartonville, Texas; Burbank, California and Milford, Delaware.

Milford's public works director, Mark Whitfield, says an abnormally harsh winter left the city with more potholes than usual. Milford received a $5,000 grant, which covered the repair of 40 potholes.

The city used their own crews, who stenciled Domino's logo and "Oh, yes we did" on the first few repairs.

Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

A Naperville police officer was caught on cam dashing out from his cruiser to stop a runaway toddler darting through traffic. (Published 6 hours ago)

Domino's is soliciting nominations for more cities.