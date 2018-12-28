Dominique Artis Named New Dallas Fire Chief

Dominique Artis, 48, was born and raised in Dallas and served with Dallas Fire-Rescue for 23 years before being named chief of the department. (Published Dec. 28, 2018)

Dallas Fire-Rescue has a new chief.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax named Dominique Artis, 48, to lead the 2,000-member department, effective immediately.

Artis is a 23-year veteran of DFR, was born and raised in Dallas and has been assistant chief since October 2017.

Photo credit: Dallas Fire-Rescue

"I am truly honored and humbled by this opportunity to lead the fine men and women of Dallas Fire-Rescue. I want to thank the mayor and city council as well as City Manager Broadnax and the city's senior leadership for this great opportunity," said Artis. "I am looking forward to leading this incredible team who is passionate about providing exceptional service to our great city.

In a written statement, Artis said he's proud to follow in the footsteps of his two mentors and former DFR chiefs, David Coatney and Louie Bright III. Coatney recently left the department to become director of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

The Dallas Morning News reported Broadnax's swift announcement reflected officials' confidence in the department's current direction. Coatney became the chief in 2016 after a national search, and he quickly shook up what he and others characterized as a stagnant culture and a department that hadn't adapted to changing demands.

Artis rose through the DFR ranks by serving as lieutenant over fire control and rescue, captain of EMS administration and deputy chief of operations.

"I am confident Chief Artis' vast experience with the department and his leadership will help DFR continue to provide the highest level of fire and emergency services to the residents of Dallas," said Broadnax.