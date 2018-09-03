'Domestic Incident' Leads To Murder-Suicide In Carrollton: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Domestic Incident' Leads To Murder-Suicide In Carrollton: PD

Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide on Labor Day in Carrollton

By Hannah Everman

Published 26 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police responded for a barricaded person in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive, Carrollton on Monday.

    • After police arrived, officers heard one gunshot come from the house.

    • Police told NBC 5 this was a "domestic incident" and later said they discovered the bodies of a husband and wife inside the home.

    Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Carrollton that occurred Labor Day evening.

    Carrollton Police reported being on scene of a barricaded person in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

    Jolene DeVito, Carrollton Police spokesperson, said about thirty minutes after police got there, officers heard one gunshot inside the house.

    DeVito told NBC 5 in the afternoon it was likely a "domestic incident." 

    Hours later, at about 8:30 p.m., DeVito said officers entered the home using a drone and discovered two bodies inside.

    Police believe the bodies are a husband and wife. The man was identified as 49-year-old Damien DeRiggs, said DeVito. 

    Police are still investigating what led up to the murder-suicide. 

      

