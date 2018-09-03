What to Know Police responded for a barricaded person in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive, Carrollton on Monday.

After police arrived, officers heard one gunshot come from the house.

Police told NBC 5 this was a "domestic incident" and later said they discovered the bodies of a husband and wife inside the home.

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Carrollton that occurred Labor Day evening.

Carrollton Police reported being on scene of a barricaded person in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Jolene DeVito, Carrollton Police spokesperson, said about thirty minutes after police got there, officers heard one gunshot inside the house.

DeVito told NBC 5 in the afternoon it was likely a "domestic incident."

Hours later, at about 8:30 p.m., DeVito said officers entered the home using a drone and discovered two bodies inside.

Police believe the bodies are a husband and wife. The man was identified as 49-year-old Damien DeRiggs, said DeVito.

Police are still investigating what led up to the murder-suicide.