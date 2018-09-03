What to Know
Police responded for a barricaded person in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive, Carrollton on Monday.
After police arrived, officers heard one gunshot come from the house.
Police told NBC 5 this was a "domestic incident" and later said they discovered the bodies of a husband and wife inside the home.
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Carrollton that occurred Labor Day evening.
Carrollton Police reported being on scene of a barricaded person in the 4200 block of Capstone Drive around 3:00 p.m. Monday.
Jolene DeVito, Carrollton Police spokesperson, said about thirty minutes after police got there, officers heard one gunshot inside the house.
DeVito told NBC 5 in the afternoon it was likely a "domestic incident."
Hours later, at about 8:30 p.m., DeVito said officers entered the home using a drone and discovered two bodies inside.
Police believe the bodies are a husband and wife. The man was identified as 49-year-old Damien DeRiggs, said DeVito.
Police are still investigating what led up to the murder-suicide.