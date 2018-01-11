Dolly Parton Drops 'Dixie' From Show Name

Country singer Dolly Parton’s long-running dinner show The Dixie Stampede is dropping “dixie” from the name, citing attitude changes and an effort to expand to new cities, according to a statement released Monday.

The website for the show, which describes it as “pitting North against South in a friendly and fun rivalry,” has already reflected the name change.

“Our shows are currently identified by where they are located,” Parton said in a statement. “We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The entertainment show has operated in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Branson, Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for over 25 years.

The first show is set to open on Friday in Pigeon Forge and shows begin in Branson on Feb. 23.