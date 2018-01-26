Get the popcorn ready for NBC 5’s Fort Worth Doggie Bowl on Friday morning. Watch the adoptable dogs race and make a Super Bowl LII prediction on Facebook Live.

Each team of puppies or adult dogs will wear colors representing the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tune in and see pups from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, which is at full capacity and needs the public's help with adoptions.



All animals at the Fort Worth shelter locations will be available for adoption for a fee of $10 from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. Adoption fees include an initial medical examination, rabies vaccination, city license, micro-chip and spay/neuter services.

Adoption locations in Fort Worth are:

PetSmart at 4800 S.W. Loop 820 near Interstate 20.

PetSmart at 2901 Texas Sage Trail near I-35W at Heritage Trace.

Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center at 4900 Martin St.

Dogs who are planning to participate in the Doggie Bowl are listed below. These dogs may be adopted before the Doggie Bowl.



Nana – A 6-year-old female shepherd mix. She is heartworm positive but is a staff favorite. Don’t let her age full you because she still has tons of love to give. The shelter has low-cost options to provide the heartworm treatment. She is one of the shelter's longest residents. Her ID is A36222645.

Maddie – A 1-year-old retriever female mix that has a face that will light up the whole room, the shelter staff says. Sweet personality who falls in love with everyone she meets. Her ID is A37443495.

Danny – A 1 and a 1/2 year old male. Danny can be shy when it comes to meeting new people, but give him a minute to warm up and he is such a cuddle bug. He absolutely loves playtime with other dogs and will make funny faces for attention. His ID is A36390423.

Sweet Pea – A 1-year-old female French bulldog/terrier mix. She does well in groups. Her ID is A37344384.

Atticus – A 1-year-old male pitbull mix. His ID is A37423072.

Linus – A 1-year-old male pit mix, 50# good in groups here, was brought from play yard at shelter. His ID is A37391663.

Lucy – A 1-year-old female lab mix. She loves to play with her friends outside. Her ID is A33460088.

In the Puppy Bowl will be:

Sadie – A 3-month-old female retriever mix. Her ID is A37659301.

A 2-month-old male retriever mix. His ID is A37653583.

A 4-month-old collie mix. His ID is A37650187.

A 2-month-old male pitbull mix. His ID is A37653599.

Oliver Wade – A 4-month-old male. His ID is A37666430.

Princess –A female shepherd mix. Her ID is A37677681.

Rosebud – A female shepherd mix. Her ID is A37677700.