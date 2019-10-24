Dogs Found Shot Under Bridge in Seagoville

Multiple animals were found dead under a bridge in Seagoville on Highway 175.

Five dogs and a goat were discovered under a bridge on Highway 175 near exit 398. The animals had been shot or showed other signs of abuse.

Animal Services in Seagoville said the area was cleaned up on Wednesday. They learned about the situation through Facebook.

According to animal rights activists who encountered the dead dogs, this is not the first time they have dealt with the illegal abandonment of dead animals. Certain places are notorious for dog dumping and animal cruelty, like Dowdy Ferry Road in southern Dallas.

