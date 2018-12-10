Dog Walkers in Arlington Help Police Fight Crime

Every day nearly 100 police-trained citizen dog walkers, many who are at retirement age, keep communities and kids safe. It’s a chance to use the normal activities of citizens to help with community policing. (Published Friday, March 30, 2018)

Some North Texans will learn how to fight crime while walking their dog. Arlington police will train neighbors how to do just that Monday night for a program called Dog Walkers Watch.

The class, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the south station at 1030 S.W. Green Oaks Boulevard.

Their goal is to keep the neighborhood safe and lookout for anything or anyone acting suspicious. They also help watch kids walking to and from school.

"APD current volunteers say they feel rewarded many times over for the help they provided in making a difference in the lives of others," the police department said in a statement. "Upon completion of the training, Dog Walker Watch members will be prepared to represent Arlington as the 'eyes and ears' for the police department."

Nearly 100 police-trained citizen dog walkers are already enrolled.

Dottie Johnson has lived in her Arlington neighborhood for nearly 20 years. She’s one of the dozens of volunteers who are a part of the Dog Walker Watch team, which started in 2016.

“I think it helps the police because they can’t be everywhere and when we are walking, no one pays attention to us when we have a dog with us,” Johnson said. “I carry my cellphone and if there is anything that isn’t supposed to be there, we call 911.”