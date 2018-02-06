A little Maltese who was missing from Garland for 11 years was reunited with his family Friday.

Iris Candelaria was reunited with Bebe at the Midlothian Veterinary Clinic where vets say he was brought in visibly abused and neglected.

They discovered Bebe had a microchip and reached out to Candelaria on Facebook.

She says Bebe escaped from the family’s yard and they searched and searched but could never find him.

“In your mind you picture your pet is missing and they’re gone forever and then all of a sudden they come back,” Candelaria said.

Now Bebe is snuggling up back home and getting lots of love from his family.