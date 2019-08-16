Dog That Evacuated Hurricane Harvey Finds 'Furever' Home

Meet a very good boy named Harley, who evacuated from Corpus Christi as Hurricane Harvey slammed the coast. He’s now considered a “God send” for one North Texas family. (Published 2 hours ago)

Meet a very good boy named Harley, who evacuated from Corpus Christi as Hurricane Harvey slammed the coast in 2017. He’s now considered a "God send" for one North Texas family.

Saturday, Aug. 17 marks two years since Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. It's also the same day as this year's Clear The Shelters event at 69 North Texas animal shelters between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. where adoption fees will be waived.

Harley, a brown medium-sized dog, was brought to a warehouse in North Texas where dogs that were evacuated were kept, said Harley’s now-owner Kelli Kyle.

Harley, then named Carter, followed around the employees from the Cleburne Animal Shelter and they eventually took him with them, Kelli said. That animal shelter is where Billie Kyle saw Harley for the first time and she started crying because he reminded her of her previous dog, also named Harley, who she had recently lost, Kelli said.

"We brought him home and he claimed my mom as HIS person and now he’s known as Harley Carter Kyle," Kelli said in an email.

Kelli says he has never had an accident in the house and he always lets Billie know when he wants out and barks to come back inside.

"A year after we got him my mom's memory started failing and we found out she had bad anemia," Kelli said. "He watches her closely and makes every step she makes. She fell outside and he busted through the screen door to get to her."

He never leaves her side, Kelli says.

"They were just meant for each other and he gives her purpose to keep going!" Kelli said.