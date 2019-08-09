Dog 'Splash Days' Across North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dog 'Splash Days' Across North Texas

Water events for your pup continue through the month of September

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 40 minutes ago

    From Abandoned to Adopted

    Are you and your dog looking for ways to cool off this summer? Check out some of the dog splash events happening around North Texas!

    Cedar Hill

    Paws in The Pool-ooza is Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crawford Park Pool in Cedar Hill. Dogs can swim and win prizes, and owners can visit with dog-friendly vendors. Registration costs $5 per dog. Click here for more information and to see the full list of rules.

    Mesquite

    The 16th annual Doggie Splash Day is Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Vanston Pool in Mesquite. Dogs can cool off and compete for prizes at the event. Contests include a pet swim suit contest, a dog paddle race and a diving contest. Registration costs $5 for the first pet and $2 for each additional pet. Click here for more information.

    Keller

    Doggie Dunk is happening Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keller Pointe with designated swim times for different weight groups. Each group will have their own swimming and retrieving contest. Registration costs $10 per dog. Click here for more information.

    Bedford

    Dog Splash Day is on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boys Ranch Park and Bedford Splash. Registration costs $5 per dog. Dogs can participate in leaping contests, retrieving contests and more. Competing dogs will receive a complimentary doggie-bag. Click here for more information.

    Plano

    K-9 Kerplunk is Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oak Point Recreation Center in Plano. Dogs must have current rabies tags. The Plano Animal Shelter adoption trailer will be at the event to offer microchipping. Owners are asked to bring a donated item for the Plano Animal Shelter. Click here for more information.

