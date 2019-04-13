Police say they intercepted a passenger at Dallas Love Field this week who was transporting more than 20 pounds of marijuana and edible THC products across the country.

William Maylona Randolph, 29, of Jackson, Miss., was arrested Wednesday on one count of possessing between five and 50 pounds of marijuana and one count of manufacture or delivery of THC other than marijuana.

A pair of detectives were working at the airport around 10 a.m. that day when one of them noticed a cream-colored suitcase, being transferred from a flight from Los Angeles, that "smelled heavily of fresh marijuana," according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. A drug-detection dog named Weez sniffed out the drugs, police said.

