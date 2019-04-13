Dog Named Weez Helps Sniff Out 20 Pounds of Marijuana, Edibles in Man's Luggage at Dallas Love Field - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dog Named Weez Helps Sniff Out 20 Pounds of Marijuana, Edibles in Man's Luggage at Dallas Love Field

The totals were 17 pounds of marijuana and four pounds of edibles, according to an affidavit

By Tom Steele - The Dallas Morning News

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dog Named Weez Helps Sniff Out 20 Pounds of Marijuana, Edibles in Man's Luggage at Dallas Love Field
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas Love Field, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

    Police say they intercepted a passenger at Dallas Love Field this week who was transporting more than 20 pounds of marijuana and edible THC products across the country.

    William Maylona Randolph, 29, of Jackson, Miss., was arrested Wednesday on one count of possessing between five and 50 pounds of marijuana and one count of manufacture or delivery of THC other than marijuana.

    A pair of detectives were working at the airport around 10 a.m. that day when one of them noticed a cream-colored suitcase, being transferred from a flight from Los Angeles, that "smelled heavily of fresh marijuana," according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. A drug-detection dog named Weez sniffed out the drugs, police said.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child

    [NATL] Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of 5-Year-Old Child

    Cierre Wood, a former practice squad player for the New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend's daughter, 5-year-old La'Rayah Davis. Amy Taylor, La'Rayah's mother, was also charged with child abuse. 

    (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices