One pup is on his way to recovery after a Good Samaritan found him in a horrifying state.

According to a Facebook post published to the Humane Society of North Texas’ page, Fletcher, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, was found wandering around Fletcher Street in Fort Worth.

As the person who spotted him got closer, they were horrified to see that Fletcher had a chain embedded into his neck with a giant gash that was 1-inch deep and flies were swarming his open wound.

His rescuer quickly sprung into action and brought him to the humane society. There, emergency technicians were able to remove the chain that was dug so deeply into Fletcher’s neck.

“This is the worst case I’ve ever seen. You could smell his infection from 10 feet away,” said one of the poor animal's caregivers.

He was quickly sedated and taken into surgery on Friday and veterinarians were able to clear his wound of dead tissue and stitchd him up.

“You see, pets have no voice. WE are their voice. WE can be the difference for pets in our community. WE can save lives. WE can be the missing link. WE as in YOU, ME, US.

Help us fight for the voiceless. Help us, to help them. We aren’t funded by the city or state. We’re funded by you. So please consider donating for Fletcher’s care and recovery and any other neglected, abused or mistreated pet coming into our care.”

You can help Fletcher make a full recovery by donating to the Humane Society of North Texas’ Facebook page.