Divers Recover Vacationing Couple's Heirloom Ring From Lake

A Philadelphia couple's vacation at Lake Travis took a turn for the worse when they lost a family heirloom in the waters.

"Against my wife's wishes, I wore my wedding ring into the lake thinking that there was no chance it could fall off," Josh Goldenburg said.

It did. The ring was irreplaceable to the couple. It had belonged to his wife's father, who passed away several years earlier.

The Goldenburgs contacted a scuba company to spread the word. Many divers searched for the ring, finally finding it 45 feet down mixed in mud and debris.

The ring is being shipped home to the couple. They now have a new rule: that ring is never allowed in the water again.