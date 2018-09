A man drowned after falling into the water at Lake Ray Hubbard early Sunday morning

According to Lt. Game Warden Lance May, the man was on a dock near the Bayside Boat Club Marina when he fell over into the lake below.

The Dallas Dive Team were able to recover his body.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Sen. Flake Calls For Delay on Kavanaugh Floor Vote