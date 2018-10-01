Students at Decatur High School will head back to school Monday after getting the week off from major indoor flooding caused by a storm. To make up for the time lost, 15 minutes will be added to the school day starting Monday when students return.

Students will now be dismissed at 3:50 p.m. for the remainder of the school year. Those extra 15 minutes will make up 2,100 minutes. The school lost 2,275 minutes last week with the campus closed from Monday to Friday.

During the storm, a drain pipe on top of the building broke, sending water gushing into the building. Front offices, along with the areas around the main entrance to the gym were flooded. Restoration crews were called in to dry out the floor and ceiling tiles.