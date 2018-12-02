Dispute Over Boundary That Surrounds Bridge Homeless Shelter

There is growing dispute between neighbors near Downtown Dallas. Under a new contract with the city... The Bridge Homeless Shelter is responsible for keeping a two block area around it's perimeter clean. Residents in the nearby Cedars neighborhood say the homeless and vagrants that have been cleared out are now on their doorstep and they're calling for The Bridge and the city to redraw the boundary. (Published Monday, Feb 12, 2018)

