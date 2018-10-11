In this image released by Disney-Pixar, character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, "Coco."

For those who loved the Disney/Pixar film "Coco" that premiered last year and reached millions, you’ll be able to see it on the big screen one more time this month in Fort Worth.

The blockbuster animated fantasy film about 12-year-old Miguel being transported to the Land of the Dead will be shown at the Omni Theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History from just in time for Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, which the film is centered on.

Showings are at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and Nov. 3 and 10. A special Spanish showing is on Nov. 4.

The Museum will also open a special fall exhibition surrounding the Mexican holiday on October 27.