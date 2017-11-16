Disney Wish Comes True for Keller Girl, 8

Henley Thomas, of Keller, celebrated her eighth birthday last week. Thanks to the A Wish With Wings nonprofit, Thomas will continue celebrating with a trip to Disney World. (Published 6 hours ago)

A little girl from Keller got a double dose of goodness last week.

Henley Thomas celebrated her eighth birthday before finding out her wish to go to Disney World had been granted.

The nonprofit A Wish With Wings came through with the all-expenses-paid trip. The Fort Worth agency grants wishes for children in Texas who have medical conditions that are considered life-threatening.



"Henley was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation in 2010 at only a few months of age and has endured undergone multiple brain surgeries in her short life," said Judy Youngs, executive director of A Wish With Wings.



The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strike describes Chairi malformations as "structural defects in the base of the skull and cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance."

Youngs and her team heard about Henley and made her dream to see the Happiest Place on Earth come true.

"This is truly a precious family. We fell in love with all five of them! Mom, Dad, brother, sister and Henley," said Youngs.

Henley Disney's wish will happen on Dec. 12.

The nonprofit's website says wish kids must meet these simple criteria:

• Have a medical diagnosis of a life-threatening condition.

• Be between ages three and 18 years when the form is received. Wishes for children under age three must be approved by the board of directors.

• Have not previously received a wish from any wish-granting organization.

• Reside in or being treated in Texas.

"Children may wish for anything their hearts desire. While the most popular request is for a Disney vacation, wish requests are as varied as the children who make them," according to the website.

NBC 5 has sponsored events associated with A Wish With Wings.