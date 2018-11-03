Discover Dallas ISD Welcomed Families to Shop for Schools

Saturday, Discover Dallas ISD held a school shopping experience for Dallas families at the Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown Dallas. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Parents were able to browse dozens (more than 60) of Dallas ISD's specialty schools to prepare for the application period running from Nov. 3 through Jan. 31, 2019 for admission to the 2019-2020 school year.

The school choices ranged from STEM/STEAM, performing arts, Montessori and magnet schools, two-way dual language, single-gender, early-learning programs and collegiate academies.

Some schools that were featured included Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy, The Science and Engineering Magnet at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center and the New Tech High School at B.F. Darrell.

Representatives of each of the specialty schools were on hand to offer information and answer questions about their faculty, academic curriculum, and before- and after-school programs.