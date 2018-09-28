Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for two North Texas counties Friday after severe weather and flash flooding hit the area last week.

Tarrant and Ellis counties are included in the declaration. A third county, Sutton, was also included which is three hours west of Austin.

The declaration may allow affected citizens in the three counties gain access state and government resources they need in order to start rebuilding.

The storm system that moved across North Texas last Friday dumped record amounts of rain and caused flooding. Floodwaters swept 23-year-old Alan Amaya from a bridge to his death near the University of Texas' campus in Arlington.

The Dallas Fire Department said at least 15 people were rescued from the rising waters at about 7 a.m. Saturday, including five Dallas police officers and a motorist. The officers became trapped while trying to rescue the motorist.

Up to 45 homes in Everman, south of Fort Worth, were damaged by floodwaters as some residents were forced to scramble onto roofs to escape rising water.

Heavy rain Friday night damaged more than 150 homes in Everman where floodwaters overflowing from a nearby creek overwhelmed homes within minutes, forcing some residents to scramble onto rooftops where they were trapped by high water and required rescue from EMS workers.

Though not part of the disaster declaration, the city of Plano said last week's torrential rains damaged more than $225,000 in city property, including dozens of orchestra instruments, located in a park in preparation for the city's annual balloon festival.