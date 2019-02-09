One man is dead and another injured after a shooting Friday night.

According to Dallas police, at 9:13 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 4700 block of Stokes Street for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Thomas Rodriguez and a 22-year-old black male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said that a black male suspect had shot both victims after a disagreement over a parking spot.

Rodriguez later died at the hospital and the second victim is in critical condition.

The suspect fled the location and the investigation is ongoing at this time.