Disabled Veterans Find Peace on the Water

Rowing on White Rock Lake brings peace to paralyzed military veterans this Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

A Dallas rowing club hopes to attract new members to a program which helps get disabled veterans out on the water.

Dallas Crew United hosted an adaptive rowing event Saturday on White Rock Lake. Rowing on a hot, sunny Texas day is hard work. It's also therapeutic.

"You can do anything you want out there," said program director Chuck Mueller. "And it's a type of independence."

Laura Jeanne of Decatur has taken part in all sorts of athletic competitions. But not rowing. Saturday was her first time, and she was nervous.

Weinstein Charged With Rape in Historic #MeToo Moment

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement early Friday morning. Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act and other sex crimes connected to cases involving two separate women. (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

"Oh yeah," she laughed. "I tried water skiing last year and wound up upside down in the lake."

Saturday, Jeanne was back on the water, but this time with an oar in her hands. Jeanne was an Army helicopter pilot who retired from the military. A fall from a horse left her paralyzed.

"Life is good," said Jeanne. "And I don't believe in sitting around and feeling sorry for myself."

John Fay has done this before. The former Army soldier who was paralyzed during a fall says rowing gives him freedom.

"You're on the water, you're not in the wheelchair," said Fay. "It's a blast."

Mueller gets choked up when he sees the reaction from participants. Their attitude in the face of adversity is inspiring.

"Every time someone comes off the boat with a smile on their face, it means something to me," he said.

The payoff, to trying something new.

"It was awesome," said Jeanne. "A good time, and a good workout."