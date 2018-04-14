Disabled Man Rescued From Fire by Good Samaritan

A disabled man was rescued Saturday from a burning home by a good Samaritan, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Fire investigators in Fort Worth say a disabled man, believed to be in his 60's, was rescued from a burning home by a good Samaritan.

The fire started Saturday afternoon in the 5700 block of Truman Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved.

Investigators say a BBQ grill was left burning in the backyard and high winds spread the flames onto the home.

No one was hurt in the fire. Three people that live in the home were displaced. Red Cross is now assisting them with a place to stay.

Details on the heroic rescue by the good Samaritan so far have not been released by firefighters.

