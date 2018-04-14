Disabled Man Rescued From Fire by Good Samaritan - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Disabled Man Rescued From Fire by Good Samaritan

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Disabled Man Rescued From Fire by Good Samaritan
    NBC 5 News
    A disabled man was rescued Saturday from a burning home by a good Samaritan, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    Fire investigators in Fort Worth say a disabled man, believed to be in his 60's, was rescued from a burning home by a good Samaritan.

    The fire started Saturday afternoon in the 5700 block of Truman Drive.

    When firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved. 

    Investigators say a BBQ grill was left burning in the backyard and high winds spread the flames onto the home.

    In Photos: Syria Rocked by Military Strikes

    [NATL] In Photos: Syria Rocked by Military Strikes
    SANA via AP

    No one was hurt in the fire.  Three people that live in the home were displaced. Red Cross is now assisting them with a place to stay.

    Details on the heroic rescue by the good Samaritan so far have not been released by firefighters.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices