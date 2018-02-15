Disability Advocates Fear Bill Could Hurt Civil Right

Lawmakers will take up legislation today that could change the way businesses have to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

Those against the ADA Education and Reform Act, H.R. 620, say it would violate the civil rights of people with disabilities.

Advocates fear that one vote in Washington, DC could change almost three decades of progress by making it harder for disabled people to file lawsuits against a business in violation.

Under H.R. 620, the burden would fall on the individual, not the business. The individual who observes the violation would have to file a written complaint to the business first, before alerting local compliance coordinators.

Violators would have 60 days to acknowledge the complaint and 120 days to take action.

Furthermore, HR 620 would only require businesses to make “substantial progress” toward access.