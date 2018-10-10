The Diocese of Dallas will release the names of all clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors Wednesday afternoon.

Bishop Edward J. Burns will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to release the names.

By doing so, he joins the bishops of the 14 other Catholic dioceses in Texas and the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter in taking the action.

"Opening our files to outside investigators and releasing the names is something I have been considering for some time," said Burns in a statement. "Since I believe it is the right thing to do, the Diocese of Dallas has had outside investigators, a team made up of former FBI, state troopers and other experts in law enforcement, examining our files since February, and they still have work to do. My brother bishops and I recognize that this type of transparency and accountability is what the Catholic faithful want and need.”

The release of names is part of an ongoing effort by all 15 dioceses in Texas to provide an even safer environment for children.

“My brother bishops and I hope this action can be a step that leads to healing for all those who have been harmed by members of the Church," Burns said. "I add my sincere sorrow for the pain that has been caused for victims and the Catholic faithful.”

There are 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas. All dioceses will publish their lists by January 31, 2019.

Anyone who has been sexually abused by clergy is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or click here or contact the Diocese of Dallas Victim Assistance Coordinator, Barbara Landregan, at 214-379-2812.