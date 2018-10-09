Diocese Of Dallas Holds "Ceremony of Sorrow"

The Diocese of Dallas held a "ceremony of sorrow" at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Tuesday after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced at the church in August. (Published 17 minutes ago)

The Diocese of Dallas held a “ceremony of sorrow” at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Tuesday. Bishop Edward Burns ceremonially took off his Bishop garments and laid face down on the altar as a symbol of sorrow and repentance after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced at the church in August.

According to the diocese, three men came forward alleging Reverend Edmundo Paredes sexually abused them as teenagers. Paredes later disappeared and the Diocese’ has since hired a private investigator to track him down.

"What it has done is it has heightened my care and concern for these good people, they did not ask for this and they do not deserve this,” Bishop Burns told reporters before the ceremony.

Burns says the Diocese of Dallas will also be bringing in an outside investigator to take a second look at the files of all priests in Dallas.

