Did Rain Cause Damage to Gas Pipelines?

What caused gas leaks in Northwest Dallas? Civil and environmental engineers say the entire region has "shifting soil." (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

In Northwest Dallas, Atmos Energy crews continue to dig out pipes from the ground, replacing them with newer pvc style pipes. The state ordered Atmos to start doing this seven years ago.

Atmos, one of the nation’s largest energy companies, is insisting that rain caused the soil only within the evacuation and outage area to shift. According to Atmos Energy, the shifting of the soil caused damage to the old pipes.

Many residents are confused and frustrated by the energy company’s explanation. For the past two weeks the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area experienced heavy rain. Residents wonder, if the rain fell on all of Dallas, why then are only certain neighborhoods impacted by gas leaks?

“That particular area may have a type of clay that is more sensitive to moisture,” said Usama El Shamy, an Associate Professor at Southern Methodist University's Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. “Or of course, that particular location may have been poorly constructed from the very beginning. Whoever did the pipeline may not have followed all of the specifications. This is a problem within the entire state. We can't just ignore it. You have to do the proper research. You have to have the proper data."

Engineers who have been studying the soil in North Texas say the entire region has shifting soil. The soil should be properly treated with stabilizing chemicals before the pipelines are placed into the ground to prevent the soil from swelling and damaging the pipes.