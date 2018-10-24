Need a job to help add a few bucks to your bank account ahead of the holiday season?
Well, DICK's Sporting Goods plans to hire 94 seasonal employees in Dallas as part of "National Signing Day", which is today, October 24.
They plan on hiring in the following areas:
- Allen
- Arlington
- Cedar Hill
- Dallas (Galleria)
- Euless
- Flower Mound
- Fort Worth (Alliance)
- Frisco (Stonebriar)
- Garland
- Hurst
- Irving
- Rockwall
Employees, affectionately called "teammates", can benefit from a 25-percent off store discount and are encouraged to apply online here.
Then visit one of the above locations for an interview and a chance to meet the team.