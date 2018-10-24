CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 28: A sign hangs outside of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Citing the recent shooting at Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida, the sporting goods retailer announced today that it would no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, no longer sell high capacity magazines, and would no longer sell assault-style rifles at any company owned stored. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Need a job to help add a few bucks to your bank account ahead of the holiday season?

Well, DICK's Sporting Goods plans to hire 94 seasonal employees in Dallas as part of "National Signing Day", which is today, October 24.

They plan on hiring in the following areas:

Allen

Arlington

Cedar Hill

Dallas (Galleria)

Euless

Flower Mound

Fort Worth (Alliance)

Frisco (Stonebriar)

Garland

Hurst

Irving

Rockwall

Employees, affectionately called "teammates", can benefit from a 25-percent off store discount and are encouraged to apply online here

Then visit one of the above locations for an interview and a chance to meet the team.

